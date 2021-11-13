The St. Croix Central football team was honored for its achievements in the classroom.
Specifically, its senior class.
The Panthers earned a 2021 Academic All-State award for having its senior class having an average cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.33 or higher. St. Croix Central finished with a 3.586 grade point average, which placed them in the top 15 teams in the state who met those standards.
Individually, seniors could also be honored for being a letter winner and having a GPA above 3.75.
Carson Hinzman, Tyler Miller, Conner Nilssen and David Olson were the four seniors recognized for SCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.