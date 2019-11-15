St. Croix Central FFA Trap Team named Conference Champions

The St. Croix Central FFA Trapshooting team won their conference title for the 2019 Fall season of the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League. This is the fourth time the SCC FFA Trap Team has captured the conference title since the team started in 2014.
The fall team consists of 22 athletes and seven are new to the team and new to trap shooting. They have practiced hard and made a lot of progress this season according to Gretchen Rozeboom, FFA Advisor and head coach.
“We have an amazing pool of talent on the team and very dedicated coaches that help each athlete reach their individual potential. There are 3 members from the national squad that returned to the team this fall and provided a great deal of leadership for the team,” said SCC Trap Team Manager, Pam Miles.
Ethan Boettcher was named the Individual Conference Champion and John Miles III earned second place individual honors with only one clay target separating the two. Ethan and John also finished in the top 10 in Wisconsin for the fall season. Faith Bonse led the team’s female athletes this fall and finished the season with a fourth-place conference finish in the Female Division.
The team had six individuals earn 25 straight patches for shooting a perfect round of trap for team scores. Those individuals were Brock Thorsen, Riley Becker, Ethan Boettcher, John Miles III, Isaac Bauer and Jared Tritz. Ethan Boettcher also earned a 50 straight patch during the final week of competition.
There were 780 participants from across Wisconsin that participated in the fall season of the Wisconsin State High School Clay Target League. The league is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular coed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6-12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course before participation.
The league is the safest sport in high school, with zero reported injuries since the inception of the league in 2001. The league is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting program in America.
The SCC FFA trap team will hold their spring season sign up Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Croix Central High School. For more information about joining the St. Croix Central FFA trap team, please contact Gretchen Rozeboom, FFA Advisor at grozeboom@scc.k12.wi.us.
