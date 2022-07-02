Senior Legion goes 2-1 in tournament
The Baldwin Baseball Senior Legion team went 2-1 in its tournament this weekend.
Baldwin defeated New Richmond 9-2 and Prescott 11-1 in pool play, but lost to Altoona 10-3 in the semifinals. Altoona then defeated Prescott 12-2 in the championship game.
The junior legion team defeated Elk Mound 17-7 June 21.
Smetana earns all-state selection
The Baldwin-Woodville softball team earned more postseason honors.
Senior Morgan Smetana was voted to the first team all-state for medium schools (Division 2 and 3) by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Fellow teammate Trinity Mittl took home an honorable mention selection.
Smetana, Mittl and Klatt took home first team all-District honors, while Marney Roemhild and Ryeah Oehlke was named honorable mention.
Thompson, Ofstie to
participate in all-star game
The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team is going to be well represented in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-star game.
Cam Thompson and Keegan Ofstie will be members of the Division 3 white team. Two of their coaches will be Scott Benoy and Karl Karau. Ellsworth’s Jordan Peterson rounds out the coaching staff.
Rounding out the Division 3 white team will be Big Foot’s Augustus Foster, Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s Austin Wagner, Dominican’s Barry Applewhite, Edgerton’s Connor Coombs, East Troy’s Dayne Lindow, Wautoma’s Gabriel Ascher, Ellsworth’s Jack Janke, Freedom’s Landon VanCalster, Northwestern’s Monte Mayberry and Somerset’s Savion Mull.
The Division 3 game is set for 1 p.m., June 30 at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
