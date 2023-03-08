Coenen, Holmgren named to football all-star game rosters
Baldwin-Woodville’s Eli Coenen and St. Croix Central’s A.J. Holmgren were selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Coenen, Holmgren named to football all-star game rosters
Baldwin-Woodville’s Eli Coenen and St. Croix Central’s A.J. Holmgren were selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Coenen and Holmgren are part of the North Small roster along with Ellsworth’s Jurell Gooden and Sam Kollbaum. Area coaches are St. Croix Falls’ Grant Belisle and Elmwood-Plum City’s Mike Birtzer.
The small school all-star game is set for 12 p.m., July 15 at Titan Stadium at UW-Oskhosh. The eight-player game will be played 6 p.m., July 14, while the large school game is 4 p.m., July 15.
Sundby earns first team all-state selection
Kendall Sundby earned a repeat first-team selection on the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state team.
The St. Croix Valley Fusion junior defenseman was joined on the first team defenseman list by Bay Area’s Claire Bradford, Warbirds’ Ella Spies and Metro Lynx’s Grace Bonnell. Bradford is also a repeat selection.
Trinity Mittl also claimed an honorable mention selection in the forward category. The senior was one of nine named along with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s Joey Schemenauer, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Viroqua’s Rachel Simonson, Bay Area’s Emily Bill, Lakeshore’s Jillian Bilsborough, University School’s Helen Bechthold, Eau Claire’s Kennedy Gruhlke and Central Wisconsin’s Tristian Wicklund.
Hayward’s Riley Sprenger was named Ms. Hockey.
B-W girls hoops lands three on academic all-state team
The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team had three players selected to the academic all-state team from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
To earn the selection, varsity players must hold a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale).
The three players are juniors Marin Nygaard and Ryeah Oehlke and senior Marney Roemhild. Fellow conference schools Osceola had 12 while Altoona had eight.
Lokken named second team all-state
Baldwin-Woodville’s Blake Lokken was honored with a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association (WHCA).
Lokken was an honorable mention selection last year. He was joined on the second team by Fond du Lac’s Aiden Heffner, Notre Dame’s Mason Peapenburg, Waukesha’s Gavin Hruby, Somerset’s Brock Sawicki and Chippewa Falls’ Gus Thorp.
Other MBC players honored include Amery’s Avery Starzecki, who was a first-team selection at goalie, Amery’s Vincent Greene, a second-team selection at forward and Amery’s Fredrik Henningsgard, an honorable mention selection at forward.
In addition, B-W’s Mike Olson, was named assistant coach of the year for Division 2, Section 3 by the WHCA. Olson was chosen by his fellow coaches.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.