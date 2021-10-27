The highlight for the St. Croix Central boys soccer season wasn’t going to come in playoff action.
No. 2 seed Spooner/Shell Lake routed No. 7 seed Central 10-0 in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal Oct. 21.
No, the highlights came earlier in the season. After going winless in 2020, the Panthers registered four wins and a tie in year two of the program.
Scoring four goals to earn wins against Altoona/Fall Creek and Barron. The program’s first ever win against Altoona/Fall Creek Sept. 9. Another win against Hayward (The Panthers were leading 1-0 when the game was suspended) and the 1-1 tie against Osceola Sept. 30.
Landon Deneen and Ezra Walt scored three goals each for Spooner/Shell Lake, while Kolton Frederickson, Dominic Ricci, Cale Cleveland and Ethan Blatterman posted one goal each.
Nick Reedy, Frederickson, Walt, Ricci and Deneen each had an assist.
Central finishes its season 4-10-1 and will be saying goodbye to seven seniors.
