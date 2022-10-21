Special Olympics Club holds bowling tournament at Striker’s

Striker’s Lanes hosted an invitational tournament Oct.9 for the Red Cedar Special Olympics Club. Red Cedar bowlers were invited to bowl and renew friendships with the B-W SOS students. The bowlers enjoyed the great audience of parents and friends and were thrilled with the bowling pin trophies.
Ricky Ackatz and Peter Chumas, two Red Cedar bowlers, received turkeys to celebrate their turkeys, which is three strikes in a row. A.J. Zevenbergen and Cali Isham walked away with the top series trophies. Chumas and Aimee Stratton earned top single game trophies.
Special mentor awards went to Danny Cox, Kyle Dye, Sara Jensen, and Jake Nahorniak, who have taken leadership roles in helping others in the club with the ramp, and teambuilding. These Special Olympians have mentored new and returning members to the club.
Most improved series award went to McKenna DeMarce. Christopher Evenson took home best team cheer and spirit award.
The Special Olympics club wanted to thank the Hampton Crew, who came and cheered the team on.
The day ended with great spirit and enthusiasm because of the following advocates: Jen Nickowski, Lauren Husby and Ella Nickowski. Without their concern and energy, we wouldn’t be nearly as successful. SOS members and guests were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Brayden and Chase Shafer, Phia Kamm and Steven Booth. These people made this tournament so much more fun.
