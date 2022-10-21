Special Olympics Club holds bowling tournament at Striker’s

Striker’s Lanes hosted an invitational tournament Oct.9 for the Red Cedar Special Olympics Club. Red Cedar bowlers were invited to bowl and renew friendships with the B-W SOS students. The bowlers enjoyed the great audience of parents and friends and were thrilled with the bowling pin trophies.  

Ricky Ackatz and Peter Chumas, two Red Cedar bowlers, received turkeys to celebrate their turkeys, which is three strikes in a row. A.J. Zevenbergen and Cali Isham walked away with the top series trophies. Chumas and Aimee Stratton earned top single game trophies. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.