The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 47-41 home loss to Somerset Feb. 20.
Anna Jordt led the Blackhawks with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals while Dani Schactner paced the Spartans with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
Also scoring for B-W were Brianna Mikla (nine points, three rebounds, two assists), Maddy Jensen (seven points, six rebounds), Brooke Klatt (six points, five rebounds, two assists), Kate Groskreutz (three points, seven rebounds) and Alanna Campbell (two points).
"The Somerset game we played a good first half," said B-W coach Steve Jensen. "In the second half we lacked energy and had trouble matching their efforts."
Baldwin-Woodville finished the regular season with a 6-16 record.
