The Somerset Spartans were just too much for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team Dec. 12 in Baldwin as the Spartants defeated the Blackhawks, 71-60.
B-W was led by Warick Weyer's 13-point, eight-rebound, two-assist and two-blocked shot effort.
Zach Nilssen pitched nine a team-high nine rebounds to go with his seven points and two assists.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Dylan Karau (nine points, two rebounds, two steals, one block), Cam Thomsen (nine points, four rebounds, two assists), Keegan Oftstie (eight points, three rebounds), Ross Roemhild (eight points, six rebounds, five assists), Thomas Albrightson (four points, two rebounds) and Hunter Clausen (two points).
“We did a much better job protecting the ball against Somerset,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “Credit to them, though, they had a very good day from the perimeter. It was another case where I felt we outplayed them in a number of facets of the game, just not the number on the scoreboard. We got down by double digits in the second half and fought our way back to make it a one-possession game but couldn't finish the rally. We tried to lengthen the game by forcing them to make free throws, and they did.”
Somerset (3-1) was led by Melvin Medina Ortiz (20 points), Ty Madden (17 points) and Trae Kreibich (15 points).
B-W is now 1-3 on the year.
“We’ve seen different parts of our game click over the first four games,” Nygaard said. “We just need to put it all together for 36 minutes a night.”
