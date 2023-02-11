The Somerset girls basketball team outscored St. Croix Central 35-9 in the first half, highlighting its 56-35 win Feb. 2.

Alayna Hackbarth led Central with 13 points and four rebounds. Elsah Rubis tallied six points and 13 rebounds. Alaina Quarne and Morgan Barker scored five points each.

