Somerset limits SCC girls hoops to nine points in the first half By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Feb 11, 2023 The Somerset girls basketball team outscored St. Croix Central 35-9 in the first half, highlighting its 56-35 win Feb. 2.Alayna Hackbarth led Central with 13 points and four rebounds. Elsah Rubis tallied six points and 13 rebounds. Alaina Quarne and Morgan Barker scored five points each.Barker pulled down seven rebounds while Delaney Lloyd added five. Sophie Hook dished out four assists. Central shot 26.3 percent from the field overall. The Panthers pulled down 36 rebounds.SCC is now 1-9 in the conference and 7-13 overall. Central is now 2-8 in its last 10 games. Elk Mound 45, Central 35The Dunn-St. Croix conference leading Mounders forced SCC into 20 turnovers leading to its Jan. 31 win.The Panthers shot 38.7 percent from the field overall compared to Elk Mound's 34.6. Central also outrebounded Elk Mound by 10.Hackbarth recorded 10 points and seven rebounds for Central. Lloyd added nine points. Hook recorded seven points and three assists. Maddy Dull posted six points. Barker had a team-high nine rebounds.Tori Blaskowski had a game-high 15 points for the Mounders along with five rebounds and six steals. Ellie Schiszik recorded nine points. Lydia Levra and Stella Rhude posted seven points each.
