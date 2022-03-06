The sixth-seeded Somerset girls basketball team defeated No. 11 St. Croix Central 62-35 Feb. 23 in the first round of the WIAA regional.
No individual stats were found online.
SCC ends its season 4-21. They will be saying goodbye to Katie Gostovich and Sydney Burgess.
