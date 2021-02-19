Somerset ends girls hoops season

The Somerset girls basketball team defeated the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team 56-48 Feb. 12 in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 regionals, ending the Blackhawks’ season.
“We played hard the last game,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “It seemed like everytime we were able to hit a shot, Somerset had an answer.”
No game stats were available online.
Somerset went onto win the regional, defeating Altoona 57-56 in the regional final the following night.
B-W ended its season at 10-9. The future looks great, however, as the Blackhawks will return all five starters next year.
