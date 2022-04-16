The first game didn’t go well for the Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team as Somerset prevailed 3-2 April 5.
“We played well as a team and they scored on silly mistakes we made,” explained B-W coach Mauritz Kool. “It was a great effort from our midfielders that moved the ball well.”
Haley Jordt scored B-W’s first goal on a corner kick, while Shayna Florez tallied B-W’s second goal off an assist by Maddi Monicken.
“Our freshmen are very solid this year and are going to make a big difference,” Kool said, as Jordt is of those freshmen.
“We lost twice against Somerset last year by a lot, but this game should have been a tie,” Kool concluded. “Our team performed really well.”
Good sportsmanship
Kool submitted the following courtesy of game referee Matt Miles:
“Both the Baldwin-Woodville and Somerset girls varsity and junior varsity soccer teams deserve a shutout for awesome sportsmanship during their games April 5. With both games played in a steady and chilly rain, the girls were upbeat and positive the entire time and it was evident they were still having fun, not complaining about the conditions, and playing for love of the game. It was truly inspiring to watch these girls compete. Bravo to both schools!”
