The Somerset boys soccer team eliminated Baldwin-Woodville from the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Oct. 20 with a 4-1 victory.
“We played much better than the score showed,” explained B-W coach Nathan Franey. “I’m proud of the way the team played all the way to the final seconds. Watching this young team develop over the season has given us a lot to look forward to in the upcoming years.
“Our lone senior on the team, Waylon Langer, did a fantastic job leading this team and helping the players develop. His hard work and influence on the team will be carried on for years to come. His contributions and sacrifices over the years are greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.