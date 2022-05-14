The Somerset girls soccer team beat Baldwin-Woodville for the second time this year, by a 2-1 margin May 5.
“We started strong with a lot of possession of the ball and scored a goal right away on a direct kick,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said. “We lost the momentum after that and allowed two goals on the second half.”
Haley Jordt scored B-W’s lone goal as the Blackhawks fell to 5-3 overall.
“The players fought hard. They put a lot of pressure on our defense, and we could have done a better job on transition from defense to midfield when we had the ball, but lost control of the ball and allowed Somerset to play on our half for a big part of the game.
“Somerset plays a very aggressive style of soccer and we succumbed to their pressure after starting well.”
B-W 7, Osceola 2
The Blackhawks put the May 3 game away in the second half thanks to Haley Jordt, who scored three goals in seven minutes.
Ella Schutz added two, Lavinia Kool and Kylee Minder scored one each. Minder’s goal was her first of the season.
“We had the ball for most of the time, connected well as a team and dictated the pace of the game,” Mauritz Kool said. “The whole team played very well and the energy on the bench was very positive.
“We had a couple mistakes that allowed Osceola to score twice but overall, it was a great performance.”
B-W went into halftime with a 3-0 lead, but the Chieftains scored a quick second half goal before Jordt’s heroics.
“The attitude and energy from the team cheering for each other and lifting each other up,” Kool added on what surprised him.
