The Baldwin-Woodville softball team won another regional title, this time defeating Ellsworth 7-2 June 16 at Millpond Park.
The win improves the Blackhawks to 19-0 on the year. They’ll play Somerset Monday in the Sectional Semifinal at Millpond Park. If the Blackhawks win, the sectional final is June 23 in Mosinee. They would play the winner of Medford/Merrill.
B-W 7, Ellsworth 2
The Hawks welcomed Ellsworth to Millpond for the third meeting between the MBC teams with B-W winning the previous two. As in any sport, beating a team three times in the same season is never easy, especially when they meet in the playoffs.
“Ellsworth has a great program and tradition,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said.
Morgan Smetana started in the circle for the Hawks and set the Panthers down in order in the first two innings striking out all six batters. In the bottom of the second, the Hawks were able to put up the first runs of the game. Sophomores Trinity Mittl and Jordyn Letter both reached safely on infield hits putting runners at first and second. Senior Ashley Furrer stepped to the plate and hit a liner to the gap in right center for a double, scoring Mittl and Letter. Furrer would also cross home after Marney Roemhild would rip a base hit up the middle, giving the Hawks a 3-0 lead after two.
Smetana would again set the Panthers down in order before the Hawks would add another run in their half of the third. Kate Groskreutz led the inning off and reached safely after a misplayed fly ball by the Panther second baseman. Groskreutz would score when Ty Mittl lined a base hit up the middle giving the Hawks a 4-0 lead. In the 4th, the visitors applied some pressure with a single, bunt single and a double to right in the first three at-bats of the inning cutting the Hawks lead to 4-2. Smetana would stop the rally by getting the next three batters out in order. The score would remain 4-2 going into the sixth and the Panthers once again would threaten that lead. Ellsworth had runners at second and third with no outs when Smetana struck out the Panthers clean-up batter. After an infield hit in front of the plate loaded the bases with one out, Smetana bared down one more time to get the next batter to strike out and the third out being made by Ty Mittl catching a pop up.
The Hawks were able to get some insurance in the bottom of the 6th. After Morgan Hable was hit by a pitch, Brooke Klatt was able to keep the inning going with two outs with an infield hit, putting runners at first and second. Smetana roped a ball to right field that got passed the right fielder not only scoring pinch runner Abby Nilssen and Klatt, but Smetana was also able to circle the bases for the Hawks third run of the inning to give the Hawks a 7-2 lead going into the 7th.
After a lead-off base hit by the Panthers, Smetana shut the next three batters down to give the Hawks a 7-2 win and the Regional Championship. Smetana led the Hawks with two hits and three RBI’s. Furrer chipped in with two RBIs and Ty Mittl and Marney Roemhild each had one. Smetana finished in the circle by striking out 13 Panther batters and only allowing one base on balls.
“Playoff games are always difficult,” Tim Klatt said. “You can throw out the records, previous scores and anything else that happened in the regular season. That’s what makes playoffs in any sport so exciting. Ellsworth has a great program with a proud tradition, and we knew they were going to bring their best effort. We faced some adversity during the game, but our girls remained focused and got the job done. I ran us into an out or two and that was my fault. As the coach, I have to clean those communication issues up in practice. These girls continue to impress me with their mental toughness. They would do anything for each other and the team. And what can I say about our fanbase. The girls truly appreciate the support. There were many youth players watching the game also and I hope they embraced the energy and excitement that was on display at Millpond tonight. They should be looking forward to their opportunity in the years to come to represent BW Hawks softball.”
B-W 15, West Salem 0
On June 14, West Salem visited Millpond Park for a Regional Semi-Final. The game only lasted about an hour as the host Hawks scored five runs in each of the first three innings ending the game after three with a victory of 15-0. Brooke Klatt, Morgan Smetana and Morgan Hable had two hits each to pace the Hawks at the plate. Klatt, along with Trinity Mittl led the Hawks in the RBI column with three each. Mittl highlighted the night at the plate for the Hawks with a three-run blast over the left field fence for her first career varsity home run. Smetana was her usual self in the circle, having to go just three innings, striking out eight batters and allowing no hits.
