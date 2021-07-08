Softball suffers first loss in state championship

The Baldwin-Woodville softball team finished second at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Tournament June 30 in Green Bay.
The Blackhawks defeated Marinette 4-1 in the semifinal to advance to the championship game where they fell 5-4 to Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
B-W finished its season 22-1. They will be saying goodbye to Ashley Furrer, Morgan Hable, Olivia Dumond and Ty Mittl.
Catholic Memorial 5,
B-W 4 – State Championship
The State Championship game was delayed because of lightning. After that short delay, the Crusaders would threaten in the top of the first inning, putting runners at first and second with just one out but Morgan Smetana retired the next two batters to fly out to end the inning. In the bottom half, Brooke Klatt once again led the game off with an infield hit but would be stranded as the next three batters would go down in order.
In the top of the second, before the lead off batter would complete their at-bat, the game was suspended for rain. The delay would go on for about an hour and when the game resumed, Smetana was able to retire the Crusaders in order. In their bottom half, the Hawks came out aggressive and collected three straight hits. Sophomore Trinity Mittl led off with a line drive to left, out of the defenders’ reach. Mittl would give the Hawks the lead when Jordyn Letter laced a ball to left and after some indecision by the fielder, Letter advanced to second. As in the semi-final game, Ashley Furrer’s bat stayed hot as she gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead when she lined a ball up the middle.
The Crusaders were able to get one run back in the third inning and that score remained until the fifth inning when Catholic Memorial was able to score two more runs giving them a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth inning and six outs remaining, trailing by one, the Hawks fought back. Furrer led the inning off with a bullet to left field and made it into second, standing up. Morgan Hable once again, executed a perfect sacrifice bunt that turned into a hit and after a bobble by the defender on the exchange, Furrer hustled around to score making it 3-3. Roemhild too would continue the small ball laying down another sac bunt that the Crusaders struggled to defend again and Roemhild reached safely putting runners at first and second with no outs. Lead off batter Brooke Klatt would continue to put the pressure on the defense with yet another bunt to the right side of the infield, giving up an out but moving runners to second and third with one out and Smetana up to bat. Smetana would do her job by putting the ball in play on a ground ball to short, being retired at first but scoring pinch runner Abigail Nilssen from third and giving the Hawks a 4-3 lead with just three more outs to get for a State Championship.
As they have done all year, the Crusaders battled and with the top of the order due up, came up with some clutch hits pushing two runs across and taking a 5-4 lead into the last half inning. The Hawks would get a runner on but couldn’t pose any further threat. Waukesha Catholic Memorial would win the D2 State Championship by the score of 5-4. The five runs are the most runs B-W allowed all year.
Afterwards, coach Tim Klatt would comment on the game and season, “That was a great high school softball game by two very good teams. This is what you see when you get to this level. Two teams fighting through adversity and competing to the end. Words truly can’t describe the emotions that I’m feeling. I’m so proud of those ladies in that dug-out, our coaching staff and the fans in our community. Our goal all along was to bring that gold trophy home to the BW trophy case...that obviously didn’t happen. I will say that the outcome of this one game doesn’t take away from anything that this group of girls has accomplished, not only this year but since playing 10U ball together. The memories that have been made with their teammates, coaches and even opponents, along with the relationships that they developed with fans and the community over the years...those are the things that make youth and high school sports so important and rewarding. I’m proud of this team, I know coaches Tobin, Klopp and Newton are as well. The hardest part will be saying goodbye and not being able to work with Ashley, Morgan, Ty and Olivia again on the ball diamond. I started coaching those four girls at the 10U level. I’m excited for them as they start their next journey in life. Great Kids! And for the underclassmen, I know they are still hungry, and I hope they take some time to enjoy this season, the summer that remains and the upcoming sports seasons as we have many two and three sport athletes that have goals in their other sports as well.”
B-W 4, Marinette 1 – Semifinal
In the semifinals, B-W played the Marinette Marines out of the Northeastern Conference. The Marines advanced to the State Tournament by beating Denmark in a 5-4 thriller in the Sectional Final.
The Hawks only trailed once all season, but it didn’t take the Marines long to make it twice. After Morgan Smetana sat down the first two batters with strikeouts, the Marines’ number three and four hitters connected on back-to-back doubles to give the Marines an early 1-0 lead. Smetana would strike out the next batter ending the top half of the first. After a lead off infield hit by junior Brooke Klatt, with one out, fellow junior Kate Groskreutz would move Klatt over to second with a sacrifice bunt. Tyann Mittl would draw a walk but the Hawks momentum would be stopped in the next at-bat with an infield pop-up.
In the second, Smetana would buckle down and begin her dominance as she would strike out the side. In their bottom half of the second, the Hawks would put that crooked number up on the board and it started with a lead-off triple to right field by sophomore Jordyn Letter. On the very next pitch, senior leader Ashley Furrer ripped a single to left center scoring Letter and evening the score at 1-1. After a successful sac bunt by Morgan Hable moved Furrer to second, Marney Roemhild would reach safely on an infield hit and after a wide throw to first, Furrer would come around to score and give the Hawks a 2-1 lead. With two outs and Roemhild at second, Smetana would help her own cause by driving a double to left center extending the Hawks lead.
As she did in the first two frames, Smetana again would strike out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, BW would add to its run total. Furrer led the inning off with a double. After another perfect sac bunt by Hable, Furrer would score in the next at-bat when Roemhild drove a ball deep to left for an out but Furrer came across to score on the sac fly. Smetana would strike out four batters in the last two frames securing the Hawks’ 4-1 win and a trip to the State Championship game.
Coach Klatt commented after the game, “Today, Morgan had more pop on the ball than I’ve seen from her this year. This truly was a dominating performance. I think she had 17 or 18 strikeouts. After those back-to-back hits in the first and a 1-0 deficit, I was very pleased how Morgan kept her composure and continued to pitch her game. And the balance in our line-up is something that our coaching staff is very proud of. There isn’t an easy out and they are all good at small ball when asked to do so. Ashley continues her steady play as usual and her bat right now is hot.”
Smetana pitched a complete game, one run on four hits, striking out 18 batters and allowing one walk. Klatt, Smetana, Furrer and Roemhild each had two hits for the Hawks with Roemhild leading the Hawks with two RBI’s.
