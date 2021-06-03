Softball still undefeated

5/24/21 vs SCC - The Hawks hosted SCC and it didn’t take the home team long to open up the lead. In the 1st, the Hawks jumped on the visitors with eight runs on five hits in the bottom half. Morgan Smetana started in the circle for the host team and went three scoreless innings. Fellow junior Kate Groskreutz would come in to finish the Panthers off going the final two innings giving the Hawks a 10-0 victory. Groskreutz paced the Hawks at the plate going 2-3 with a team leading 3 RBI’s. Brooke Klatt and Marney Roemhild each scored two runs.
5/25/21 vs Ellsworth - BW traveled to Ellsworth Tuesday. The bats stayed hot for the Hawks as they ended the game in quick fashion as they defeated Ellsworth 23-2 in three innings. The Hawks scored their 23 runs on 17 hits. Sophomores Trinity Mittl and Jordyn Letter had big nights at the plate for the Hawks. Mittl led the Hawks with four hits, one of which was a double and also drove in four runs. Letter also came up huge for the Hawks as she had three hits that included two home runs. Letter had five RBI’s on the night. Others that got into the hit parade reaching base multiple times were Kate Groskreutz with three hits with Brooke Klatt and Ty Mitt with two each. Klatt, Groskreutz, Ty Mittl, Letter and Marney Roemhild all scored three runs. Morgan Smetana got the start in the circle for the Hawks giving up zero hits and striking out six in the three-inning game. The victories over SCC and Ellsworth pushed the BW record to 10-0 in the MBC and 13-0 overall.
***The Prescott game scheduled for May 27 has been rescheduled to 5:00 Wednesday, June 9 at Millpond Park.
