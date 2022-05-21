Softball routs Amery

B-W 16, Amery 0
Baldwin-Woodville broke out of its offensive slump by routing the Warriors May 10.
“We needed a game like this,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “It was nice to get the bats going early. Hitting is contagious and that was proven yet again tonight.”
The Blackhawks finished with 17 hits. Brooke Klatt led the way, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and a single. She also finished with three RBI.
Marney Roemhild, Trinity Mittl, Ryeah Oehlke, Kate and Sara Groskreutz had two hits each. Mittl posted three RBI, while Sara Groskreutz and Marin Nygaard finished with two RBI each.
Kate and Sara Groskreutz combined on a one-hit shutout along with seven strikeouts.
Somerset 6, B-W 2
The Blackhawks lost two straight games for the first time since 2019 as Somerset handed B-W the May 9 loss.
“We left seven runners on base,” said B-W coach Tim Klatt. “As a team, we are just really struggling at the plate the past three games. Today, we put the ball in play, but there wasn’t solid contact.
Morgan Smetana started in the circle and took the loss, pitching six innings.
“We need to get healthy and that might mean taking some games off at certain positions to allow for that to happen,” Tim Klatt said. “When at 100 percent, both physically and mentally, we feel we can compete with anyone.”
