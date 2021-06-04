Our season has been up and down so far, with our conference record of 4 wins and 3 losses (2 against New Richmond). Our team is very young but they improved a lot and we were able to compete well against more seasoned teams.
Our last game we played against Osceola at home on May 24th and we won 11-1 with a great performance from Tessa Van Someren by scoring 4 goals. Her goal was to score at least once but she exceeded her goal this year by scoring 6 goals so far.
Our defense has been very strong this year with great games from our back 4 (Juneau Paulsen, Juliana Johnson, Maddi Monicken and Kaytlyn Allison) and our goalies (Alayna Brightbill and Alison Nutt).
Our goal scoring leaders for the season are Shayna Florez (Sophomore) 8 goals and Ella Schutz (Freshman) with 9 goals so far and I love their passion and commitment for the team and for the sport.
I would like to honor our seniors and captains Alison Nutt, Juneau Paulsen and Tessa van Someren for their leadership this year. I couldn’t have asked for better captains and our team wouldn’t be the same without them. Their role on the team is extremely important from warmups to communication during games.
Even though it is a short season I am happy that we had an almost normal season and could represent our school well. The passion from this team is beyond what I expected and I’m looking forward to the years to come. Every player plays an important role on the team, it doesn’t matter if you’re the best player or are just starting to play.
I hope that we can get more players interested in soccer and willing to learn. It’s a beautiful sport, something that does only require a ball, a few cones and a space to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.