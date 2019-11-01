The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team saw its season end Oct. 24 as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the No. 3 seeded Unity/St. Croix Falls in Division 3 playoff action.
“We started out very strong,” said coach Nathan Franey. “Wyatt Bennis made a great run, getting behind the defense and made the first goal of the game in the first couple of minutes.”
Unity tied the game in the 87th minute and scored the winner in the extra session.
Franey credited the play of B-W goalie Tyler Smigla, who made over 10 saves.
“Overall, our team played extremely well,” he added.
Unity went on to beat the No. 2 seed Hayward 3-0 in the next round. They played No. 1 seed Rice Lake in the sectional semifinals Thursday night (Oct. 31).
“So, knowing that we gave (Unity) a harder win than (Hayward) really shows how much we’ve grown throughout the season and how much we have to look forward to in the seasons ahead,” Franey concluded.
