The Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team took second at the Boyceville Invitational Oct. 8.
Fall Creek won the meet with 41 points, while B-W finished with 42. Boyceville took third with 65.
“Each person is starting to identify their role on the team,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose explained. “You don’t have to be the No. 1 runner to make a big impact, nor do you need to be a varsity runner. While the girls only missed out on winning the meet by one point, it is a more valuable lesson on the importance of passing even on person or letting one person pass you. It can be the difference between winning and losing. Football is a game of inches, running is game of seconds.”
Fall Creek’s Jenna Anders was the individual champion at 21 minutes, 5.8 seconds. B-W’s Miley Smith took second at 21:20.2. Fall Creek’s Megan Johnston finished third at 22:03.4. Ambrose added Smith’s time moved her up to fifth on the all-time list.
Adison Wilde took fourth at 22:15.8. Lucy Lovestrand was 10th at 23:08.6. Natalie Bolstad placed 12th (23:11.3), while Lavinia Kool finished 14th (24:34.2). Wilde’s time moved her up to 13th all-time.
Meanwhile, the boys took fourth with 63 points. Ellsworth took the team title with 50 points, followed by Fall Creek’s 53. Spring Valley scored 60.
Ian Findlay led the Blackhawks with a third-place finish at 17:42.7, followed by Brady Bolstad’s eighth place at 19:26.2.
“Brady Bolstad continues to raise his ceiling with a 20 second personal best at 19:26,” Ambrose said. “Lucy Lovestrand also shows while she can sprint on a track, she can also run a good 5K on the grass. Both, while new to the team, are already closing in on their respective gender’s top 20 all time lists.”
Connor Magnuson-Severson was 13th (20:04), followed by Riley Laesch’s 15th (20:10) along with Hayden Wilson’s 24th (21:40.7).
This was the final regular season meet for the Blackhawks. The conference meet is Thursday at Somerset.
“Unlike most sports, the conference standings and champions are decided on one day, meaning Thursday is for all of the marbles,” Ambrose concluded. “It doesn’t matter if you win every meet leading up, and then place third at the conference meet, the record book 30 years from now will say you were third best. It’s important to being your A game to the conference meet.”
Girls take third at Amery Invite
The Blackhawk girls cross country team took third out of 11 teams at the Amery Invitational Oct. 4.
“Our plan this race was movement in the last mile of the race,” Ambrose explained. “We took their place at the two mile, and then compared it to their final place. It is good for both the coach and athlete to see if they passed people, or if they were passed themselves. It might mean they went out too fast, too slow, or some are just good at finishing races strong, and others need to close a little harder.
“I was impressed by the overall team places. Both are the best team performances of the year, if not the best in the past few years.”
Amery had five runners place in the top eight to cruise to the team title with 22 points. Prescott was second with 90 while the Blackhawks scored 127.
Miley Smith earned a ninth-place finish with a time of 21 minutes, 45:4 seconds.
“She is really showing some talent at the right times,” Ambrose stated. “The time puts her seventh on our all-time Top 20 list.”
Adison Wilde was the next B-W runner, taking 16th at 22:23.6, followed by Natalie Bolstad’s 30th at 23:45. Lucy Lovestrand took 33rd (23:56.5) as Lavinia Kool finished 39th (25:04).
Unity’s Ann Boland was the individual champion at 20:24.8 as Amery’s Natasha Tiry and Alex Edwards were second and third at 21:03.3 and 21:08.2 respectively.
Meanwhile, the boys placed seventh out of 12 teams with 166 points. Grantsburg had three runners place in the top seven to edge Prescott for the team title. Glenwood City was third with 108 points.
Ian Findlay earned another top 10 finish as he took sixth at 17:49. Hayden Wilson was 17th at 19:00.4, while Riley Laesch placed 34th (20:07.8).
“Hayden Wilson ran his best race ever, finishing over a minute faster than his previous best,” Ambrose continued.
Brady Bolstad finished 36th (20:10), while Noah Schommer ran to a 73rd place finish (23:27.3).
Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was the individual champion at 17:01.8, edging Grantsburg’s Connor Quimby five seconds. Breckin Schommer of Prescott took third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.