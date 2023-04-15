Miley Smith had the highest place finish for the Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team at the Middle Border Conference Indoor Championships April 4 at UW-River Falls.
Smith posted a third place in the 1,600 run with a time of 5 minutes, 46.64 seconds.
That helped the Blackhawks finish fourth in the team standings with 47 points. Osceola won the team title with 152 points. Amery was second with 118 while Prescott finished third with 105.
Smith added an eighth-place finish in the 800 run (2:44.96).
Anna Fritts added two fourths in the 400 run (1:06.10) and the 60 hurdles (10.46). Olivia Bazille took fifth in the 60 dash (8.46) and a sixth in the 200 (28.84).
Janessa Karau recorded a fifth in the 200 (28.63) and a seventh in the 400 (1:07.06).
Meanwhile, Haydon Langer was third in the 60 hurdles (9.29) while Aidan Fitts finished fourth (9.36) for the boys.
Ian Findlay recorded two fourths in the 800 run (2:20.37) and the 1,600 run (4:59.04).
Hayden Wilson took fifth in the 1,600 run (5:06.92). Ben Johnson was seventh in the 60 dash (7.52) along with Dane Veenendall in the 400 run (56.93). Jeremy Jacobson finished eighth in the high jump (5-6).
Gabe Schommer added two firsts in the wheelchair 60 dash (30.96) and the shot put (8-9 ½).
The boys finished fifth in the team standings with 56 points. Osceola rolled to the team title with 159.5. Prescott placed second with 90 while Somerset had a third-place finish with 72.
