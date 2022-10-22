Smith, Findlay earn all-conference honors for B-W cross country

The future looks good for the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team.
At the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13 in Somerset, the Blackhawks landed two runners on the all-conference team with both being freshmen in Miley Smith and Ian Findlay.
The future looks good for the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team.
At the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13 in Somerset, the Blackhawks landed two runners on the all-conference team with both being freshmen in Miley Smith and Ian Findlay.
“Miley Smith ran spectacular and used every ounce of energy she had,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose said. “Going in we would have been happy with top 15, but she showed us she’s even better than that.”
Smith’s time was 20 minutes 33.3 seconds, placing her seventh. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19:15.1. Altoona’s Greta Peters took second at 19:44.4. Osceola’s Merri Johnson took third at 20:15.5.
After Smith, Adison Wilde took 20th at 21:53.8. Lucy Lovestrand placed 33rd (23:08.6), edging Natalie Bolstad by five seconds. Lavinia Kool rounded out the Blackhawks scoring with a 43rd place finish (24:39.7).
Smith’s time puts her third all-time, while Wilde’s time was eighth all-time.
The girls finished fifth in the team standings with 137 points. Osceola edged Amery by six points, 40-46, to take home the conference title. St. Croix Central finished third at 72.
Meanwhile, Findlay took eighth, earning second-team all-conference status with a time of 17:32.7.
“Ian Findlay had similar goals as Miley,” Ambrose continued. “We wanted to be top 10, and he finished ahead of that idea, placing eighth overall, surrounded by a bunch of juniors and seniors.”
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the conference champion by more than 30 seconds over Prescott’s Tyler Loucks. Osceola’s Mason Hancock took third.
Brady Bolstad was the next runner after Findlay, as he placed 30th (19:11.1). Riley Laesch, Hayden Wilson, and Connor Magnuson-Severson went 33rd (19:38.8), 34th (19:59.9) and 35th (20:05.6).
Osceola finished with three runners in the top 10 to win the team title with 45 points. Prescott took second with 67. Altoona was third with 72. Baldwin-Woodville placed sixth with 139.
“We have had enough races under our belts where athletes know their roles try to fill it,” Ambrose said. “I always say you can’t fake fitness, and now athletes are racing smarter with teammates who have similar current abilities. Both teams set team goals for placing and points beforehand, and both teams met their goals and bettered their goal points total. It tied the best boys finish since 2003, and the girls tied their best finish since 2013.”
The next meet for the Blackhawks is the sectional meet Saturday morning in Rice Lake.
“Each person has a different goal,” Ambrose concluded. “We still want to place well as a team, but now we are onto more individual goals. Rice Lake’s course has the potential to be a faster course because not only is it the end of the year when athletes are in the best shape, but the competition level is high and that can carry people along to fast times.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.