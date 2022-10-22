Smith, Findlay earn all-conference honors for B-W cross country

B-W’s Ian Findlay finishing up his race at the confrence meet. Findlay took eighth with a time of 17:32.7. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The future looks good for the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team. 

At the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13 in Somerset, the Blackhawks landed two runners on the all-conference team with both being freshmen in Miley Smith and Ian Findlay. 

