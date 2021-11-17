Morgan Smetana was looking at dozens of colleges to continue her softball career.
One started to make an impression throughout the recruiting process.
“Winona State always stood out,” she explained. “The coach from day one has been consistent throughout the entire process which has been over a year. He’s also been more supportive than any other coach I ever met.”
That relationship and persistence led the Baldwin-Woodville senior to sign with the NCAA Division II school Nov. 10.
The coach Smetana is referring to is Greg Jones, who has built a program at Winona State since being hired in 2001. He’s had 12 seasons with above 40 wins, and three above 50 and not one losing season.
Smetana also touched upon Winona’s close distance to Baldwin.
“I was looking at schools which were over a day away,” she explained. “Since, it’s closer to home, more friends can come to the games if they want to.”
Smetana will study sports psychology in the fall.
But first, there’s one more goal for her at Baldwin-Woodville. Last year, the Blackhawks advanced to the Division 2 state championship game but fell to Catholic Memorial.
