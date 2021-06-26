Smetana runs away with player of the year

The numbers showed Morgan Smetana had a dominating year on the mound during Middle Border Conference softball play.
The Baldwin-Woodville junior went 14-0 with an ERA of .311. She pitched 77 innings and struck out 150 batters.
The other seven conference teams noticed as well as she earned conference player of the year honors by unanimous vote.
“Her hard work, dedication and love for the sport has put her in this position,” said B-W coach Tim Klatt.
Smetana was quick to credit her teammates.
“We are like a family,” she said. “We love each other so much. I trust them so much. It makes it easier to pitch in a game.”
The Blackhawks won the regional June 16 with a victory over Ellsworth. They host Somerset in the sectional semifinal Monday at Millpond Park.
Smetana explained this team had pretty high expectations even with a 2020 season being wiped out due to COVID-19. And with a conference championship, a regional championship on currently an undefeated season, the hard work is paying off.
“I’m so proud of this team,” she said.
Smetana has also been productive at the plate with a batting average, well over .400 with multiple home runs and second on the team in RBI’s.
