Smetana pitches no-hitter against Amery

The 10-day break in games thanks to Mother Nature didn’t deter the Baldwin-Woodville softball team last week.
The Blackhawks cruised to two wins, 15-0 over Amery April 19 and 9-1 over Altoona April 21.
Against Amery, it was a team-wide effort as all nine B-W players collected hits as Marney Roemhild, Morgan Smetana, Trinity Mittl and Kate Groskreutz had two hits each.
Smetana and Groskreutz led the way with three RBI followed by Marin Nygaard and Hailey Cota, who each had two. Roemhild, Brooke Klatt and Abby Nilssen drove in the remaining runs.
Those runs were more than enough for Smetana, who pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11 in only four innings of work.
“Amery just couldn’t get the bat on the ball against Smetana,” B-W coach Tim Klatt said. “The first batter of the game was put out on a ground ball to (Marney) Roemhild at third. Smetana sat down the next 11 batters, preserving the no-hitter.”
Against Altoona, the Blackhawks used more of the long ball as Roemhild and Smetana each went deep.
“Offensively, I just like what I see,” Tim Klatt added. “The girls will certainly have their ups and downs throughout the season, but we just feel very confident in their abilities at the plate. Very similar to last season, I feel we have a strong lineup from top to bottom.”
Roemhild finished with three hits, including the home run and three RBI.
“She had a great day at the plate,” Tim Klatt said. “She was a catalyst in getting things started in the third. After a Hailey Cota walk, Roemhild connected on a two-run homer over the left center field fence.”
Smetana had two hits and four RBI. Cota also collected two hits and Brooke Klatt reached safely in all five trips to the plate.
Smetana struck out 17 batters and gave up two hits. Altoona’s lone run was unearned.
“She threw well tonight,” Tim Klatt said. “Not allowing any free passes is so important. We feel when Morgan hits her spots and doesn’t walk anyone, she will be tough to score on.
“It’s been very difficult for opposing teams to string two hits in an inning. If we can make plays defensively when the ball is put into play that just gives Morgan more confidence.”
As of April 24, Somerset is 4-0 in the conference, Prescott is 3-1 and the Blackhawks are 2-0. Baldwin-Woodville improved its overall record to 5-1 with the two wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.