More accomplishments were handed down to Brooke Klatt and Morgan Smetana for their softball achievements this season. The Baldwin-Woodville juniors were named to the large schools District 1 first team of the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. They were joined by sophomores Trinity Mittl and Marney Roemhild, who were named honorable mention. In addition, Klatt and Smetana were named second team all-state for large schools, which consisted of Division 1 and Division 2 teams.
