The Baldwin-Woodville softball team earned more postseason honors.
Senior Morgan Smetana was voted to the first team all-state for medium schools (Division 2 and 3) by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Smetana earned a second-team selection last year
Fellow teammate Trinity Mittl took home an honorable mention selection.
Smetana, Mittl and Brooke Klatt took home first team all-District honors, while Marney Roemhild and Ryeah Oehlke was named honorable mention.
Smetana and Klatt were first team for large schools last year for all-district, while Mittl and Roemhild earned honorable mention honors. Oehlke took home honorable mentions honors for Glenwood City in 2021.
