The Baldwin-Woodville girls' basketball team lost its third consecutive game Jan. 31 when it hosted New Richmond and fell, 56-37, to the Tigers.
“We had a very slow start,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We missed many early opportunities to make it a closer game. We also gave up too many fast break points to New Richmond as well. Once we started playing, we did all right in terms of scoring and taking the ball away.”
Maddy Jensen was the Blackhawks' leading scorer and rebounder with 10 points and eight rebounds. Brooke Klatt added seven points, seven rebounds and a team-high three steals.
Also scoring were Brianna Mikla (seven points), Anna Jordt (six points), Kate Groskreutz (three points), Bekah Luckwaldt (two points), Kaelyn Olson (one point, two assists) and Angel Nilssen (one point, five rebounds).
The Blackhawks fell to 5-12 while the Tigers improved to 14-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.