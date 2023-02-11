Shooting dooms B-W boys against Osceola By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Feb 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Evan Clausen in action during a recent game. Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team did a lot of things right against Osceola Feb. 3. The Blackhawks held the Chieftains to a season low 38 points and held Brayden Bradway, Osceola’s leading scorer to single digits for the first time this year. One problem, the shots for B-W weren’t falling as Osceola prevailed in a defensive ballgame, 38-33. “We knew they would play man, and we just didn’t have an answer offensively,” B-W coach Scott Benoy stated. “I thought we would handle their defensive pressure more successfully.” B-W’s two lowest scoring outputs for the season have come against Osceola. The Blackhawks got the started they wanted as after the first eight minutes of the game, they were ahead 8-2 with Bradway on the bench due to foul trouble. They failed to capitalize scoring only four points the rest of the way for a 12-11 lead at halftime. “Our inability to extend the first half lead with Bradway on the bench was the key,” Benoy said. B-W finished 1-for-7 from three-point range (14 percent) and was 30 percent from the field overall. Eli Coenen had a game-high 12 points for B-W along with 10 rebounds. James Borchardt recorded 10 points and five rebounds. Sean Van Someren and Evan Clausen finished with six each. “We need offensive consistency,” Benoy stated. Teagan Viebrock had eight points for Osceola, who remained undefeated in the conference and overall. Bradway and Graden Mork finished with seven points each. The Blackhawks are now 7-4 in the conference and 12-5 overall. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak. B-W 66, Ellsworth 53The Blackhawks controlled the rebounding advantage by 17 keying its Jan. 31 win. “We were able to get the ball inside for a number of high percentage opportunities,” Benoy said. Coenen led the way with a double double of 33 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. He was 12-for-20 from the field. Van Someren tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.Fritts recorded nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Borchardt posted eight points and three assists. “Once we adjusted to the zone press that Ellsworth presented, we were able to get a number of easy baskets and extend our lead,” Benoy continued. The Blackhawks shot nearly 50 percent from the field overall while Ellsworth shot less than 30 percent. “We continue to search for what we are most efficient at running against man defense,” Benoy added. “We just haven’t clicked offensively on a consistent basis.” Lance Gipford posted 26 points for Ellsworth as Parker Woodland finished with 10. Kaeden Graff tallied six. 