The St. Croix Central wrestling team had six wrestlers place in the top five at Bluejay Challenge Jan. 7 in Merrill.
Maverick Kostrzak won his first four matches by pins, decision, and a major decision before losing to Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Andres Sanchez by pin in the 138-pound final. Kostrzak’s two pins were in the first minute, while he recorded a 11-1 major decision and a 4-2 decision.
He is now 17-10 overall.
Parker Shackleton had his four wins by pins at 195 pounds before losing to Merrill’s Ryder Depies via pin in the final. All four of Shackelton’s pins came in the first period with the shortest one coming in 48 seconds over Boyceville’s Bash Nielson in the semifinals. He improved to 16-6 overall.
Will Schmitt (19-8) earned a third-place finish at 132 pounds. He suffered an 8-6 decision to Crandon’s Elias Glinski in the semifinal but rebounded to defeat Tomahawk’s Addison Peissig 4-3 in the third-place match. Schmitt won his first three matches by pins and technical falls.
Garrett DeLong (17-9) finished third at 106 pounds as he lost his semifinal match to Prairie Farm/Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Brady Gesler via pin, but defeated Boyceville’s Zane Pierce 7-5 in the third-place match. Prior to the Gesler match, DeLong won all three of his matches via pins.
Noah Nusbaum (21-6) also went 4-1 in the challenge as he placed
