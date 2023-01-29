Parker Shackleton made his 100th career wrestling win memorable.
The St. Croix Central senior pinned Cadott’s Levi Lindsay in 33 seconds in the 195-pound final at the Arcadia Invitational Jan. 21.
Shackleton’s performance helped the Panthers to a third-place finish in the 15-team meet. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro was the team champion with 525 points. Cadott was second with 471.5 as SCC scored 420.5.
“We were aggressive on our feet,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “We need to do a better job of riding and holding opponents down.”
Teague Holzer earned the other first place for SCC at 126 pounds. He won three of his five matches by technical fall and two by major decision. Holzer, who is now 17-1, defeated Medford’s Jude Stark by a 11-3 score in the final.
Maverick Kostrzak lost 12-3 to GET-M-M’s David Hiles in the 138-pound final. Prior to that, he won his matches by fall, technical fall, and major decision. Kostrzak is now 26-10 overall.
Earning third place finishes were Brock Swenson (145), Noah Nusbaum (160) and Jacob Berends (220). Swenson is now 9-4 overall, Nusbaum is 29-8 overall and Berends is 28-9 overall.
“We wrestled well as a team,” Holzer concluded.
SCC 33, Ellsworth 32
Shackleton’s pin with 17 seconds into the first period over Kelton Graff at 220 pounds clinched the dual win for Central Jan. 19.
Both teams won seven matches with SCC having two pins, two forfeits and three decisions. Ellsworth had three pins, two decisions and two major decisions.
The other Central pin came from Jacob Berends, who beat Brandon Carlton in 285 pounds at 1:40.
Garrett DeLong posted a 11-5 decision over Austin Peterson at 106 pounds, Teague Holzer defeated J.D. Minder-Broeckaert 8-5 at 126 pounds while Maverick Kostrzak recorded a 5-4 win over Levi Nelson at 145 pounds. Christopher Woehrman (138) and Emma Ocegueda (160) each won via forfeit.
Central 72, Prescott 8
SCC won 12 of the 14 matches against the Cardinals Jan. 19 with three of them being pins and nine of them via forfeit wins.
Swenson pinned Steven Atherton at 1:23 at 145 pounds as Nusbaum defeated Lono Thomason at 2:38 at 160 pounds. Hayden Buckel pinned Ethan West in 97 seconds at 170 pounds.
Berends (220), Landon Langer (285), Trennon Holzer (113), Jackson Nalley (120), Teague Holzer (126), Will Schmitt (132), Kostrzak (138), Nathan Stark (182) and Shackleton (195) received forfeit wins.
