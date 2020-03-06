The Big Rivers Conference recently announced its all-conference hockey team in girls hockey and the champion St. Croix Valley Fusion was well represented.
Goaltender Sydney Seeley was named Player of the Year. She posted a 19-5 record in the regular season, a .939 save percentage and recorded four shutouts.
Joining her on the first team was forward Amber DeLong and defenseman Lilly Accola. DeLong recorded 41 points in 24 games – 27 goals and 14 assists. Accola finished with six goals and nine assists.
Second-team all-conference selections were forward Abbie DeLong and defenseman Jenna Bergmanis. Abbie DeLong finished with 22 goals and seven assists during the regular season, while Bergmanis scored five goals and eight assists.
Madyson Shew was named honorable mention. She had one goal and nine assists.
All are seniors except Bergmanis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.