Sydney Seeley earned her third shutout of the year as the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team blanked Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3-0 Jan. 28 in River Falls.
Seeley stopped 14 shots. In the Fusion’s last five games, all wins, she has given up only six goals.
Abbie DeLong got the Fusion offense going in the second period as she scored her 17th goal short-handed off the assist from Jenna Bergmanis. Less than two minutes later, Juneau Paulsen scored the second goal with assists from Jaden Woiwode and Amber DeLong. For Woiwode, it was her team-leading 10th assist of the year.
Amber DeLong wrapped up the scoring with her 21st goal of the year in the third period with Madyson Shew picking up the assist.
The Fusion outshout Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 47-14.
“The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie co-op game completed our sweep against them, and they are also a sectional opponent and also a conference opponent,” Fusion coach Matt Cranston said.
In addition, the Fusion (16-5 overall) have also won eight of the last nine games. After last night’s game against Red Wing, the Fusion have two regular season games left – Feb. 4 vs. Eau Claire and Feb. 6 vs. Onalaska. Both are at the United Civic Center Ice Arena in Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.