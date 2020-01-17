While the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls ice hockey team has grown accustomed to winning, shutouts have been hard to come by. On Jan. 10, the Fusion recorded just their second shutout victory of the season when they blanked Woodbury, 3-0, extending their winning streak to three games.
St. Croix Valley (11-4) outshot Woodbury (9-8-2) in every period and scored one goal in each stanza.
“Our girls probably played the best game of the year,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “Every girl played fantastic.”
Abbie DeLong scored in the final minute of the first period off assists by Juneau Paulsen and Maddie Buck.
Lilly Accola added a second period goal off an Amber DeLong assist, and DeLong finished the scoring, unassisted, less than a minute into the third period.
Overall, the Fusion outshot Woodbury, 32-18, with Sydney Seeley earning the shutout as SCV's goalkeeper.
