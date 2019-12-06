The third time was the charm for the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls' ice hockey team. After giving up one goal in each of their first two games, the Fusion (3-0) finally picked up their first shutout Nov. 29 when they defeated Black River Falls, 4-0, at home.
Earning the shutout with 17 saves was goalkeeper Sydney Seeley.
Juneau Paulsen took care of business on the other end of the ice, scoring two goals. Her first goal came 6:13 into the second period for a 2-0 lead, and her second was the game's final goal 3:55 into the third period.
Jenna Bergmanis tallied the game's first goal at the 12:43 mark of the first period. Abbie DeLong scored 3:28 into the third period.
Jayden Erickson tallied two assists while Madyson Shew, Bella Rasmuson and Tyann Mittl notched one assist each.
SCV outshot Black River Falls, 44-17, including 18-5 in the third period.
