The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team is doing its best to finish out the regular season with a surge as it defeated Osceola, 58-39, on the road Feb. 20.
The Blackhawks (12-9) trailed by one point at halftime, but offered a balanced attack by Keegan Ofstie, Ross Roemhild and Zach Nilssen to pull away in the second half.
“Osceola jumped out to a lead that got as high as 10 about halfway through the first half,” explained B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “They made their first four out of five threes, which was uncharacteristic. We didn’t convert a lot of makeable shots, which makes it harder to put on the full court pressure. The tide started to turn late in the first half and Dylan Karau’s steal and transition dunk made it a one-point game going into halftime.”
Ofstie and Roemhild each finished with 12 points while Nilssen was close behind with 11. Roemhild also led the team in rebounds, with seven and added three assists. Nilsssen posted six rebounds, three assists and team highs in steals (two) and blocks (two). Ofstie pitched in five rebounds.
“This group of guys is very poised and self-aware,” Nyggard continued. “It wasn’t going to take some impassioned halftime speech to get them to turn it around. It was actually pretty simple, ‘We took their best shot. Now go give them ours.’ Osceola made the first basket of the second half to take a three-point lead. And then over the next 13 minutes - which felt like the blink of an eye - we are on a 34-4 run and up 27. It was everybody clicking... causing live ball turnovers in the backcourt, forcing quick shots, rebounding and running and also knocking down perimeter shots.”
Leading B-W in assists, with six, was Cam Thompson. Thompson also tallied two points and two rebounds.
Other B-W scorers included: Warick Weyer (eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks), Collin Bensen (seven points), Dylan Karau (four points, two rebounds, one block) and Hunter Clausen (two points, three rebounds).
Osceola (3-16) was led by Josh Mork with eight points.
