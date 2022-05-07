The Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team earned two wins last week to improve its overall record to 4-2.
The Blackhawks made the trip to Northland Pines April 30 to play a doubleheader against Northland Pines and Three Lakes/Phelps.
B-W defeated Three Lakes/Phelps 10-0 and fell 4-2 to Northland Pines.
Against Three Lakes, Ella Schutz scored six goals, while Shayna Florez and Kylie Kastel tallied two each.
“Six goals were scored in 20 minutes,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool. “A lot of intensity from the start. We were able to have all the players play for a little.”
Kool was also impressed with the team’s attention.
“How focused they were since the first second even after a four-hour drive,” Kool continued.
Later that day, B-W fell 4-2 to Northland Pines.
“The players were tired from the trip and from the previous game,” Kool said. “The weather wasn’t pleasant for a soccer game, and we had some mistakes that we couldn’t recover from.”
Ella Schutz and Shayna Florez scored the B-W goals.
“I’m very proud of the players for fighting hard until the end,” Kool concluded.
B-W 4, Amery 0
The Blackhawks had an impressive second half, scoring three goals to earn its third straight shutout win April 26.
“The pressure on our opponents’ half was great and our defense worked well again with another shutout,” explained B-W coach Mauritz Kool.
Kylie Kastel scored two goals, Zoe Henderson and Lavinia Kool added the other B-W goals.
“The first half we didn’t play well,” Mauritz Kool said. “We had possession of the ball, but we failed on making the right decisions. We played for the first time this year on a grass field and had a hard time adjusting to it.
“Second half things changed drastically, especially after Zoe Henderson’s goal. The pressure on our opponents’ half was great and our defense worked well again with another shutout.”
