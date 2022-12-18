Will Schmitt claimed another first place for the St. Croix Central wrestling team this season.
The sophomore brought home the 132-pound title from the La Crosse Invitational Dec. 10 to run his record to 9-0.
Schmitt won his five matches thanks to three decisions, a major decision, and a technical fall. The final match was a 3-2 decision over West Salem/Bangor’s Brett Plomedahl.
Schmitt was one of three Panthers who brought home first place individual finishes. Hudson took home the team title with 520 points with West Salem/Bangor taking second with 472. SCC was third with 415.
Owen Wasley improved his record to 8-1 as he won the 170-pound title. He recorded four pins on the way to the final match, where he won 14-1 over West Salem/Bangor’s Cody Petersen.
Noah Nusbaum used three pins and two decisions to win the 160-pound title. The final match was a pin in the third period over Onalaska Luther’s Jackson Hughes. Nusbaum is now 8-2 on the year.
“We wrestled well and continued to improve,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said.
Maverick Kostrzak won three matches by a decision and a pin before losing to Winona Cotter’s Logan Henningson in the 145-pound championship match. Kostrzak is now 6-3 on the year.
Jacob Berends (7-3) recorded four pins on his to way the 220-pound championship match where he lost to Hudson’s Ryan Rambo. His shortest fall was in 30 seconds over Luther’s Samuel Schams.
Parker Shackleton (5-3) won three matches, all by pins, to take second at 195 pounds. The quickest match was in 10 seconds over La Crosse Logan’s Kenji Vue.
Garrett DeLong added a third-place finish at 113 pounds, while Landon Langer took fifth at 285 pounds. Steven King placed seventh at 126 pounds.
