The St. Croix Central wrestling team finished fourth at the season opening Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 3.
“We had a decent day for our first competition,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “A lot was learned, and we need to clean some things up if we want to meet our goals this year.”
Scott West took the team title with 214.5 points. Baldwin-Woodville was second at 172.5. Lakeville North placed third at 168.5. SCC scored 120. Baldwin-Woodville and SCC were the only two Wisconsin schools in the Invitational.
Will Schmitt claimed Central’s lone first place on the day as he won the 132-pound title. He used two technical falls before recording an 8-4 decision over Baldwin-Woodville’s Cole Braasch.
Teague Holzer had earned two decisions before reaching the final match against B-W’s Colton Hush at 126 pounds. Hush won the championship by a 5-0 decision. Owen Wasley at 170 pounds won via a pin and a decision before losing 14-4 to Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson in the championship match.
“The competition was really good and there were state level kids at every weight,” Brad Holzer said. “It was a good test.”
Maverick Kostrzak won his first two matches at 145 pounds but lost his last two including getting pinned by B-W’s Austin Schmidt in the third-place match. Parker Shackleton also won his first two matches before losing his last two to take fourth at 195 pounds.
Other Panthers who placed included Jacob Berends, who took sixth at 220 pounds and Noah Nusbaum, who finished sixth at 160 pounds.
“We wrestled well on our feet but need to spend a little more time on the mat and get more comfortable down there,” Brad Holzer concluded.
