Eight St. Croix Central wrestlers were named academic all-state by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association.
Devin Wasley earned first-team senior status. Fellow senior David Olson earned honorable mention status. Jacob Berends and Parker Shackleton earned both honorable mention status for juniors. Owen Wasley and Teague Holzer were named to the first team for sophomores while Noah Nusbaum claimed honorable mention. Maverick Kostrzak earned second team for freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.