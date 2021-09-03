The St. Croix Central volleyball faced an early season test at the Menomonie Sprawl at UW-Stout this weekend.
One could say they passed as it won six of the seven matchups. Wins were against Cameron, Colby, Medford, Eau Claire North, Kaukauna and D.C. Everest. The only loss was against Mosinee, the sectional runner-up last year.
“We had consistent play throughout the two days of the tournament,” explained coach Mindy Widiker. “We were scrappy defensively and had some great attacks on the offensive end. Our overall play was aggressive and scrappy for the most part. Our serves were tough and on point.
We put up nice blocks which made attacking tough at times for the opposing teams.
“Players made smart choices at critical times.”
At the same time, the coach found weaknesses.
“The team needs to communicate during play on a more consistent basis, so we don’t give up points,” she said. “We can get better at not letting teams go on runs.”
Osceola Quadrangular
Central picked up two wins over Grantsburg and Osceola in the season opener Osceola Quadrangular Aug. 24.
Against Osceola, Central won 25-18, 21-25, 15-8. Meanwhile, they beat Grantsburg in three games. The set scores were unavailable online.
“This competition was a great opener for us against two quality teams,” SCC coach Mindy Widiker said. “We were able to get teams out of system with some strong and crafty serving. However, we need to be a little more consistent at times with our serving game. We did a nice job on offense and defense.”
Versatility is going to be key for the Panthers this season and they passed the first test.
“I’m able to run different offenses and the players did a great job adjusting,” Widiker said. “I can put players into multiple positions, and they adjust with ease and confidence.”
