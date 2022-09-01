The St. Croix Central volleyball team went 4-4 in the two-day Stout Sprawl this weekend to finish in a four-way tie for 13th place out of 40 teams.
“I thought our confidence in serve receive got better from Tuesday’s Osceola Quad to the Stout Sprawl,” SCC coach Tatum Hall said. “We did a better job of getting attacks when we had an out of system ball as the week progressed. We will need to focus on our communication and not getting down on ourselves when mistakes are made.”
Central defeated Elk Mound and Eau Claire Memorial in pool play, while losing to Columbus Catholic and Luck. In tournament play, the Panthers beat Elk Mound and River Valley, but lost to Athens and Memorial.
“We had some very competitive matches this weekend,” Hall continued. “I thought our two best matches of the week were against Memorial in pool play Friday and River Valley Saturday. There were many long rallies and I thought everyone did a great job of staying focused and not getting down on themselves if they made a mistake.”
Hall was happy on how the Panthers adjusted during defense, hitting, and blocking throughout the tournament.
In the Osceola Quadrangular, SCC defeated Turtle Lake in the only known results.
The Panthers are now 5-4 overall.
