The St. Croix Central volleyball team went 4-4 in the two-day Stout Sprawl this weekend to finish in a four-way tie for 13th place out of 40 teams.

“I thought our confidence in serve receive got better from Tuesday’s Osceola Quad to the Stout Sprawl,” SCC coach Tatum Hall said. “We did a better job of getting attacks when we had an out of system ball as the week progressed. We will need to focus on our communication and not getting down on ourselves when mistakes are made.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.