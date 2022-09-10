The St. Croix Central volleyball team earned two wins at the Elk Mound Quadrangular Aug. 30. The Panthers defeated Elk Mound in two games and Eau Claire Regis in three games. No individual stats were found online. SCC is now 7-4 overall.
SCC volleyball earns two wins
- By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com
