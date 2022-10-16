SCC volleyball drop pair of conference games By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central volleyball team lost two conference games last week. Baldwin-Woodville defeated SCC 25-21, 23-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-8 Oct. 6, while Altoona swept the Panthers Oct. 4. Central is now 1-5 in the conference and 15-14 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News SCC boys soccer end regular season on losing streak SCC volleyball drop pair of conference games Central girls golf finish 5th at sectionals SCC girls cross country takes fifth at Old Abe Invite College soccer comes to Baldwin Smith takes second at Boycveville Invite B-W boys soccer shuts out St. Croix Falls, Osceola Blackhawk volleyball outlasts Central in five sets Most Popular Schuh opens up own tattoo shop in Roberts ‘Reid was just a great guy’ - Former colleagues remember Reid Berger Benefit for B-W graduate Saturday in Woodville Kastel, Fritts earn state berth for B-W tennis Robert Delmar Ellingboe Upcoming Events Oct 16 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 16, 2022 Oct 16 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 16, 2022 Oct 17 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 17, 2022 Oct 18 Baldwin Library Programming Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 Baldwin Library Programming Tue, Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Oct 18, 2022 CDT Oct 19 Baldwin Library Programming Wed, Oct 19, 2022 Oct 19 Baldwin Library Programming Wed, Oct 19, 2022 Oct 20 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 20, 2022 Today's e-Edition e-Edition Baldwin Bulletin E-Edition 10-12-22 Oct 12, 2022 0
