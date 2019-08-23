SCC Trap places 14th at Nationals

The St. Croix Central FFA Trapshooting Team placed 14th and was the top scoring team-representing Wisconsin at the USA High School Clay Target League National Tournament held in Michigan this summer.
“Last year our national squad placed 31st overall. While we were extremely excited about qualifying for the finals and placing well, we knew the team was capable of doing even better. We had four returning team members for this year’s national squad, so experience was on our side. We were shooting for a top 15 finish and the team met that goal, shooting 18 more clays this year as a team,” said SCC Trap Team Manager, Pam Miles.
Those representing SCC Trap were John Miles III, Ethan Boettcher, Abby Boettcher, Kelton Rozeboom, and Brock Thorsen. Three of those members also qualified for the individual finals - John Miles III, Ethan Boettcher, and Brock Thorsen. Thorsen placed 55th overall with a score of 194/200 and Ethan Boettcher placed 67th overall with a score of 194/200 in the individual finals.
Miles earned a total of six 25 straight patches during the event. Ethan Boettcher earned a 75 straight and three 25 straight patches, and Thorsen earned a 50 straight patch and four 25 straight patches during the competition. Another standout performance came from Abby Boettcher who earned her first 50 straight patch during the team qualifying round.
Nearly 1,800 student athletes from 20 states and 207 teams competed in the event. The top 80 teams and top 400 individuals are able to advance to the final rounds. In the qualifying sessions, participants shoot two 50-target sessions. Top honors went to Minnesota, both in the individual and team competitions with Woodrow Glazer from New Prague with a perfect score of 200/200 and Roseau High School with a score of 964/1000.
“This year’s National Championship was fantastic,” said John Nelson, president of the USA High School Clay Target League. “The League congratulates all the participants that qualified to attend the event this year, and we thank the athletes, parents, coaches, and volunteers that made this event great!”
The League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.
The League is the safest sport in high school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. To participate in the League, each team must have the approval of their school’s administration. The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America.
Nationwide, more than 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the League during the 2018-19 school year.
For more information about joining the St. Croix Central FFA trap team, please contact Gretchen Rozeboom, FFA Advisor at grozeboom@scc.k12.wi.us.
