Updated: May 7, 2023 @ 4:18 pm
The winning streak is now at four for the St. Croix Central softball team after posting three wins last week.
The Panthers rolled to the 14-4 win over Amery April 28 as Morgan Barker drove in four with doubles in the first and third innings.
SCC got out to the lead thanks to five runs in the second inning as Lucy Mansell tripled. Mansell also finished with a multi-hit game along with Izzy Sabelko. Central finished with nine hits in the game.
Grace Melstrom allowed one run on one hit over three innings to earn the win. She struck out six and walked one. Lauren Lindus pitched the final two innings in relief.
The Panthers are now 4-3 in the conference and 5-4 overall.
SCC 4-3, Altoona 2-0
The Panthers got the sweep over the Rails thanks to outstanding pitching from Melstrom and hitting from Barker.
In the first game, she threw seven innings, striking out four. She allowed two runs on eight hits.
She helped out her own cause at the plate, as her single in the top of the fifth, scored two runs giving Central the lead for the good.
SCC finished with 11 hits in the game as Barker went 3-for-4, while Melstrom added two hits. The Panthers also didn’t commit an error.
Rylee Spindler, last year’s co-conference player of the year, struck out three and walked three in a losing effort. Breeley Gluch went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Altoona.
Melstrom and Barker teamed up again in the second game. Melstrom pitched a complete-game five-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one as Barker went 3-for-3.
Spindler struck out four and walked none in a losing effort.
