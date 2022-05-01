The St. Croix Central softball team earned its first win of the season, a 11-5 victory over Ellsworth April 21.
The Panthers scored in every inning except the first. They scored four runs in the second inning, along with two runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The win was sandwiched in between a pair of losses. Somerset handed Central a 6-2 loss April 19, in its season opener, while Prescott blanked SCC 9-0 April 22.
Taylor Graf led Prescott with three hits. Maddie Miller, Ariana Temmers and Liz Rohl scored two runs and posted two hits each. Rohl had four RBI.
The Cardinals had three homers as Rohl had two and Temmers had one.
No individual stats for Central (1-2 overall) were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
