The St. Croix Central softball team earned its second with over Amery this season thanks to a 15-0 win May 12.
In other action last week, Central fell to MBC-leading Prescott 10-1. The Cardinals put the game away, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning. Maddie Miller led the Cardinals with five RBI, while Isabel Matzek added two. Taylor Graf, Matzek and Miller had two hits each. Graf struck out nine Panthers to earn the win.
SCC also fell 9-4 to Ellsworth May 13 and 5-1 to Somerset May 10.
No other stats were available before this issue of the Bulletin went to the press.
Central is now 5-8 and 6-8 overall heading into the last week of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.