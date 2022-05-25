The St. Croix Central softball team earned a season split with Altoona, wining 13-3 May 16.
The Panthers (6-8 conference, 7-8 overall) finished with 10 hits. Chloe Peterson led the SCC offense with three hits, while Lucy Mansell added two.
Mansell posted five RBI as Grace Melstrom tallied two.
Melstrom threw six innings, giving up five hits to earn the win. She struck out six.
Teagan Giebel had two RBI for Altoona.
